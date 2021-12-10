The only sure thing about the Islanders right now is that things won’t be staying the same.

After a gut-churning, last-minute loss to the Predators Thursday, and an awful run that, at one point, saw them losing 11 in a row, Barry Trotz said fans can expect to see lineup changes "for sure" when the Islanders play the Devils at UBS Arena Saturday. The team is still winless in their $1.1 billion new home.

Some of those changes may be organic, though, as Trotz anticipated the potential the return of Casey Cizikas, who just cleared COVID-19 protocol, and Brock Nelson, who’s been out since Nov. 21 with a lower-body injury. "There’s a good chance you’ll see at least one of them return," Trotz said, though final evaluations would have to come Saturday morning.

Beyond that, there are a few other possibilities. Trotz spoke highly of Kieffer Bellows, who could see more minutes, while Oliver Wahlstrom, who’s also had limited ice time, has recorded three points in the last two games. Ross Johnston has also impressed, Trotz said, and that will likely lead to playing time even after Cizikas’ return. Matt Martin, too, could potentially return to the lineup, though his surgically-repaired ankle does get aggravated.

"He’s making it a lot easier for me to keep him in for sure," Trotz said of Johnston. "Ross has played very well, and Ross will probably continue to stay in as he plays well. And you know, Ross might be in a situation where I do put the identity line back together and Ross moves up in the lineup, because he’s done a really good job."

Trotz could also scratch Anthony Beauvillier, who he benched in the second period Thursday before saying postgame that the winger had to "raise his game."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We try to hold them accountable and you want them, ideally, to hold themselves accountable," Trotz said after practice Friday. "Last night, there weren’t a lot of mistakes, but when we do make mistakes, they’ve been ending up in the back of our net…They’re untimely, and they find the back of the net one way or the other."

He added that though there might be some pressing going on, "It’s not an excuse. We’ve got to be professional about it. Man up and let’s just win."

But beyond whatever psychological factors might be at play, there’s also the tangible things that play out on the ice every few nights — a disjointed defense, sloppy puck handling, and small miscues that turn into big problems. Partially, they’ve struggled due to turnovers, Trotz said. But perhaps a bigger issue is that when individual mistakes do happen, the team as a whole hasn’t been able to right the wrong.

"You’re going to have individual mistakes during a game," he said. "They’re just a part of ice hockey. It’s not a clean sport where everything is perfect. But when you do make a mistake, it's, how can you clean it up? Or can you get a timely save or can you get — there are so many factors, but for me, it’s a little bit of puck management stuff, game management stuff that's unforced… It’s decisions by one person a lot of times and then we haven’t been able to clean it up like we have in the past."