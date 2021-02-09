The Islanders’ 2-0 victory over the Rangers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden was career win No. 850, moving him into third place on the NHL’s all-time list past Ken Hitchcock.

Scotty Bowman is the all-time leader with 1,244 wins.

"We’re on to Pittsburgh," Trotz said at first when asked for his reaction.

The Islanders play the Penguins on Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

But, then, Trotz relented when pressed on the subject.

"I do feel a little bit out of place because I have the admiration for not only Hitch but some of the people that I’ve passed and some milestones and also some people ahead," Trotz said.

"I look up at those people because I admire what they’ve done for their teams and I really don’t look at myself a whole lot so that’s why it seems a little bit awkward sometimes."

n Varly’s turnaround

Semyon Varlamov has two shutouts in his two starts at the Garden this season, becoming the first goalie in Islanders’ history with two shutouts against the Rangers in one season.

It’s a huge turnaround from how he fared against the Rangers last season, his first with the Islanders.

Varlamov lost all three of his starts, two of them in regulation, and gave up 13 goals on 91 shots.

"I was the total opposite last year," Varlamov said. "I’m very happy with the result and the last two games we played here."

n Isles files

Goalie Cory Schneider dressed as Varlamov’s backup, making Ilya Sorokin a healthy scratch . . . The Islanders are supposed to play in Buffalo on Monday and Tuesday, but the Sabres, with nine of its players on the NHL’s COVID protocol list, had two more games postponed on Thursday and Saturday against the Capitals.