Barry Trotz is beginning to like what he sees.

The Islanders held their second intrasquad scrimmage of Training Camp 2.0 on Saturday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow and it went noticeably smoother than Wednesday’s effort.

“It looked more like hockey today than it did the other day,” Trotz said. “Offensively, defensively, it got a little more tightened up.”

White defeated Blue, 2-1, with Thomas Greiss in net, defenseman Scott Mayfield scoring at even strength and Brock Nelson notching a power-play goal.

Trotz incorporated power plays for the first time in the second of two periods on Saturday, using four-forward units. Defenseman Devon Toews worked with Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier, Josh Bailey and Derick Brassard while defenseman Ryan Pulock was with Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee, Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Pageau’s faceoff acumen will be a crucial factor.

“A good power play always starts with the puck,” Trotz said. “Our power play didn’t start with the puck a whole lot. But we started with the puck much more after he came [on Feb. 24].”

The Islanders will scrimmage again on Sunday.

Still strumming

Barzal, who scored for Blue with his second goal in two scrimmages, began learning to play the guitar during the NHL’s COVID-19 hiatus and said he probably would bring one to Toronto, the Islanders’ hub city.

So, how’s it sounding?

“Nothing special,” Barzal said. “It’s still pretty rough right now. It’s tougher than I thought it was going to be but I’m trying to stick with it.”

Roll call

Defenseman Nick Leddy and Mayfield both rejoined the Islanders on the ice. Mayfield’s only previous practice was on Monday when training camp opened. Leddy skated on Wednesday for the first time but then missed Friday’s session after the team was off on Thursday…Leo Komarov and defenseman Sebastian Aho remained absent. They have yet to practice.