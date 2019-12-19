BOSTON – Barry Trotz didn’t like what Predators coach Peter Laviolette did.

Two days later, the Islanders coach was still a bit annoyed the Predators had their top players on the ice for a five-on-three power play late in the third period of their 8-3 win at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday.

“I’ll see Peter maybe in the summer and we’ll discuss that a little bit,” Trotz said before Thursday night’s game against the Bruins at TD Garden. “I wasn’t a big fan of that. It’s 8-3 and you’re putting your guys blasting pucks and you’re putting guys at risk. That’s fine. Everybody has their own way of doing it. I probably wouldn’t have done it that way.

“It tells me a lot about him,” Trotz said.

The Predators went on a five-on-three man advantage at 16:05 of the third period when defenseman Scott Mayfield received a double-minor for roughing against the Predators’ Craig Smith, who received just a two-minute minor for roughing.

Laviolette eventually sent out top defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis along with top-six forwards Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene.

Islanders center Casey Cizikas blocked three shots during the Predators’ two-man advantage, taking one shot off the arm and appearing temporarily in pain. The Predators did not score on the power play.