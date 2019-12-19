BOSTON – Barry Trotz didn’t like what Predators coach Peter Laviolette did.
Two days later, the Islanders coach was still a bit annoyed the Predators had their top players on the ice for a five-on-three power play late in the third period of their 8-3 win at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Tuesday.
“I’ll see Peter maybe in the summer and we’ll discuss that a little bit,” Trotz said before Thursday night’s game against the Bruins at TD Garden. “I wasn’t a big fan of that. It’s 8-3 and you’re putting your guys blasting pucks and you’re putting guys at risk. That’s fine. Everybody has their own way of doing it. I probably wouldn’t have done it that way.
“It tells me a lot about him,” Trotz said.
The Predators went on a five-on-three man advantage at 16:05 of the third period when defenseman Scott Mayfield received a double-minor for roughing against the Predators’ Craig Smith, who received just a two-minute minor for roughing.
Laviolette eventually sent out top defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis along with top-six forwards Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene.
Islanders center Casey Cizikas blocked three shots during the Predators’ two-man advantage, taking one shot off the arm and appearing temporarily in pain. The Predators did not score on the power play.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.