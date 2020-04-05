Barry Trotz liked the way the Islanders were playing when NHL games were paused on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the coach is optimistic about how his healthy team would fare if the season is resumed.

He has no idea whether it will get that chance.

“I think society is going to dictate that,” Trotz told Newsday. “We’re going to come back. I don’t have any doubt about that. When? I have no idea. That’s the million-dollar question.”

The NHL extended its self-quarantine period for players through April 15. President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed the hope that sports can resume “sooner rather than later,” but did not offer a timetable.

Trotz said it’s important to maintain a positive attitude through such trying times. He has worked, along with his coaching staff, on multiple different scenarios for preparing the Islanders to play again.

For instance, Trotz has a plan for small-skating groups if that is allowed before larger gatherings are permitted.

“You don’t know how it’s going to play out,” Trotz said. “We’re just going to react to it. But we’ve got to be prepared, too. I think about all these scenarios and I’m trying to work through all these scenarios.

“I want to be in position to give them the best chance of success, as a group and individually.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trotz must also factor in the possibility that not all players may be able to return to Long Island to train at the same time. Some players have returned to Canada. For instance, defenseman Ryan Pulock is back in the Winnipeg area.

Trotz said goaltender Semyon Varlamov went to his property in Texas. Forwards Leo Komarov and Otto Koivula returned to Finland, though Trotz said he believes those are the only two in Europe.

“You have to prepare,” Trotz said. “Maybe we come back and you only have 11 guys and the other eight guys are in quarantine. I think [Canada] will react off what the U.S. does but there’s no guarantee it’s in the same timeframe. There’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of things we don’t control.”

The forced hiatus has allowed the Islanders to heal. Casey Cizikas and defenseman Johnny Boychuk, both cut by skate blades, will be available if play resumes. Trotz said there’s even a possibility top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech, who suffered what was thought to be a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury on Jan. 2, might be available if play goes deep into the summer.

“We’re healthy just like everybody else but not everybody is a four-line team [like us] and that may pay dividends early for some teams,” Trotz said. “I’m excited. I’ll take our group against anybody when healthy.”