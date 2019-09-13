TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

As expected, Islanders coach Barry Trotz's first on-ice practice of camp is a grueling test

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz during the first

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz during the first day of training camp on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, Photo Credit: Andrew Theodorakis/Yellow House /Andrew Theodorakis

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

This time, the Islanders’ players knew it was coming.

Coach Barry Trotz, starting his second season with the Islanders after previous stops with the Capitals and Predators, always makes the first on-ice day at training camp a grueling practice designed to shock the players’ system back into game mode after the long offseason.

Each of Friday’s three groups skated for 90 minutes with plenty of battle drills and close-quarter work, ending with rink-length sprints.

Defenseman David Quenneville called it the hardest practice he’s been through.

“Guys have done a wonderful job of getting themselves prepared for camp, they’re in great shape,” Trotz said. “But their game skills, their battle skills, you don’t do that. That’s the idea of getting some of that summer rust off and get that Islander mentality of ‘We’re coming after you.’”

Said center Casey Cizikas, “You can know every drill, it’s still going to stink out there. That was a good test. It’s meant to put us through the ringer and get us back into that practice form, that game form.”

No Holmstrom

Forward Simon Holmstrom (foot), the 23rd overall pick in June who has battled hip and thumb injuries the past two seasons, was not able to practice as he recovers from blocking a shot in practice back home in Sweden. Trotz said it was “just a little tweak” and there was a “good chance” Holmstrom would be able to practice on Saturday.

Holmstrom missed all of this week’s rookie camp but he did participate in the Islanders’ summer development camp.

On air

MSG Networks announced it would broadcast three Islanders’ preseason games: Tuesday against the Flyers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Sept. 24 against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and Sept. 28 against the Rangers in Bridgeport, Connecticut. All three MSG Plus broadcasts will start at 7 p.m.

Isles files

Defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel left the ice with a towel wrapped around his right hand after going down hard into the crease. Trotz said he had no update but it was “doubtful” Vande Sompel would practice on Saturday…Trotz said defenseman Bode Wilde (ankle), a second-round pick in 2018, is day to day. Center Bobo Carpenter (shoulder) will be out longer. “You won’t see him through training camp,” Trotz said.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard walks to the Syndergaard can't hang with Kershaw, Dodgers rout Mets
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard talks Lennon: Syndergaard should get his personal catcher
Noah Dobson skates during Islanders Rookie Camp at Isles' options on Dobson are limited
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, shown here during With Shepard out after concussion, Giants thin at WR
Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, shown here during 'Odell who?' asks Jets defensive coordinator Williams
Josh Allen brought the Bills back from a Maybe Jones, Giants can learn something from Allen
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search