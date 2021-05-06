Barry Trotz had no wish to comment on the Rangers’ management upheaval. The Islanders coach just knows what’s important to him.

"I’ve decided to take all my decisions based on the people you work with," Trotz said before Thursday night’s game against the Devils at Nassau Coliseum. "I have no comment on what was done across the river."

It was announced Wednesday that Rangers associate general manager and former captain Chris Drury would replace both president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton, who were fired in what was seen around the NHL as a surprise move.

"I do know those two people across the river," Trotz said. "They’re good hockey people. I do know that. I know one of them very well. I think he’s a tremendous hockey man."

Eberle, Greene rested

Right wing Jordan Eberle and defenseman Andy Greene were the two regulars selected to rest.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mathew Barzal returned to the Islanders’ lineup to center the top line after being rested in Tuesday night’s 4-3 shootout loss in Buffalo, snapping his consecutive games streak at 284, tied for the fifth-longest in team history.

"Just give them a little breather because we’re going to rely on them in the playoffs," Trotz said. "I’ll probably do it again the next game. I don’t think things will change for us in terms of [playoff] seeding so, to me, it’s about making sure that everybody is 100% healthy."

The big board

The Islanders announced it had selected Daktronics to manufacture and install 45 HDR-capable LED displays at the under-construction UBS Arena at Belmont Park, targeted to open in November. That includes a center-hung scoreboard measuring 42 feet by 42 feet. The new scoreboard will be four times larger than the Nassau Coliseum scoreboard. The main video displays will measure 26 feet by 341/2 feet.