Sure, there are adjustments to be made, offensive and defensive Xs and Os that need work. But it’s the emotional side of the game that also needs improvement for the Islanders to snap their three-game losing streak.

That’s what coach Barry Trotz tried to reinforce during Friday’s practice in Philadelphia. That’s what was emphasized in a team meeting, with several players taking the floor.

The Islanders face the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center Saturday and Sunday nights looking to salvage some points out of this five-game road trip.

"I think it’s just to bring joy back in our game, something I think we’ve all lost a little bit," center Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. "Get that confidence back up. Get that joy back. Hockey is our passion and we know how close we were last year and how tight the standings are. We’re not far away. We’re still in the mix so I think we’ve just got to stay motivated for the next two games."

It’s the first of eight meetings between the teams after the Islanders eliminated the Flyers in a seven-game, second-round series in the Toronto bubble. The Flyers rallied to tie the series with an overtime win in Game 5 and a double overtime win in Game 6.

"You’re going to see exactly what you saw in the bubble," Trotz said. "Very good hockey team. Very deep. Good special teams."

Trotz described Thursday night’s 6-3 loss to the Capitals, their second straight at Washington, as a "punch to the mouth, an uppercut to the jaw," after the Islanders blew a three-goal, first-period lead by allowing five, second-period goals.

That loss followed Tuesday’s disappointment as defenseman Justin Schultz scored with 26.4 seconds left in regulation to lift the Capitals to a 3-2 win.

So, the Islanders find themselves just one point ahead of the last-place Rangers in the eight-team East Division and seven points behind the first-place Capitals.

"We went through the last couple of games, some things that can zap you mentally," Trotz said. "For me it’s getting our minds back. Let’s understand not everything is going to be easy. Not everything is going to go your way. Sometimes life kicks you right in the gut and you’ve got to get up. Let’s not feel sorry for ourselves, let’s pick ourselves up, let’s pick each other up, more importantly. Keep looking forward. Stay in the fight here and take care of each other."

Notes & quotes: All Islanders practiced on Friday, including defenseman Ryan Pulock who was in discomfort toward the end of Thursday’s loss after tripping Tom Wilson…Trotz reinforced that highly-touted Russian rookie Ilya Sorokin remains the Islanders’ second goalie, even though he was moved to the taxi squad on Thursday to create a roster spot for Oliver Wahlstrom, leaving Cory Schneider to back up Semyon Varlamov. "The intention when we were putting our goaltending department together was Ilya would get some of these back-to-backs," Trotz said. "I would think Ilya is a good bet to probably see one of these games."