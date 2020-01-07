NEWARK — Barry Trotz started his NHL coaching career with the expansion Predators in 1998. At that time, he never would have believed that franchise would be on just its third coach.

“I thought I was going to be the first coach gone after the first year,” said Trotz, in his second season with the Islanders after four with the Capitals, including a Stanley Cup in 2018, and 14 seasons with the Predators.

The Predators hired former Devils coach John Hynes on Tuesday to replace Peter Laviolette, who was fired on Monday.

David Poile has been Nashville’s lone general manager and he stuck with Trotz despite the Predators not making the playoffs until their sixth season.

“The great thing about David Poile and Nashville is they believe in the people that they hire and they stick with the people that they hire. Myself and Lavvy and now John are people they believe in. They understand there are going to be ups and downs in this game. Expectations change as well.”

Day off

The Islanders do not play again until facing the Bruins on Saturday night at Barclays Center. It’s a welcome breather after playing seven games in 12 days since the NHL’s three-day holiday break.

Trotz said there would be no practice on Wednesday after back-to-back games before he conducted a couple of back-to-basics practices.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We’re going to have a plan to work on our game before Boston and just tighten up some areas you don’t get a chance to tighten up all the time,” Trotz said.

Isles files

Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson turned 20 on Tuesday and was in the lineup for a career-high fourth straight game…Defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston remained the healthy scratches…The Islanders entered Tuesday’s game 3-1-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets.