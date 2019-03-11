John Tortorella’s friendship with the Islanders’ Barry Trotz dates to their AHL coaching days in the mid-1990s.

Naturally, the combative Blue Jackets coach didn’t like the way Trotz’s tenure with the Capitals ended after he led them to their first Stanley Cup last season. Trotz rejected the team’s contract extension offer, then joined the Islanders.

“That’s a really good coach,” Tortorella said. “I enjoy his candor. I enjoy he keeps things in perspective. He’s got a beautiful family. I pull for him.

“I felt he was kind of hung out there a little bit in Washington. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen with him. I’m happy things worked out well for him. It stinks he’s in our division and we’re chasing him, but I’m thrilled for him. It couldn’t happen to a better coach and a better person.”

Trotz became the fourth coach in NHL history to reach 800 wins last Tuesday.

Boychuk out

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk was not available and has not skated since being knocked from Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Flyers in the third period on Jakub Voracek’s five-minute interference major. Boychuk appeared to take a shoulder to his head and slammed his left shoulder into the boards as he fell.

Voracek was suspended for two games but announced Monday he will appeal that decision.

Lehner update

Goaltender Robin Lehner missed his third game with a suspected head injury following a hard collision with the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk in a 5-4 shootout win last Tuesday. But Lehner was able to skate on his own for a second straight day.

Isles files

RW Cal Clutterbuck returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury … Fs Ross Johnston, Tom Kuhnhackl and Michael Dal Colle and D Luca Sbisa were the healthy scratches.