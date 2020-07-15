Barry Trotz, who turned 58 on Wednesday and proclaimed himself in good health, has certainly thought about wearing a mask on the bench during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Islanders coach is still not sure whether he will when games resume.

“Right now, on the ice, I’m not wearing one,” Trotz said. “I had that discussion with my coaching staff. I trust this group pretty well in our own bubble. As the bubble gets bigger, I don’t know yet.”

The Islanders will depart for their quarantined arena/hotel bubble in Toronto on July 26 after completing training camp, which opened Monday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

“I’m not too concerned,” Trotz said. “I’m in pretty good health but it affects everybody differently if you do get it. I don’t want to get it so there’s a good chance I could have a mask behind the bench. But I haven’t decided yet. I don’t want to give it to anybody if I have it, but I don’t.”

Notes & quotes: Matt Martin returned to practice after missing Tuesday. His wife, Sydney, gave birth to the couple's first child, Windsor Grace...Defenseman Nick Leddy practiced after missing the first two days of training camp…Goalie Jakub Skarek participated in his group’s practice but did not participate in the scrimmage after missing the first two days of training camp…Defenseman Scott Mayfield missed his second straight day…Leo Komarov and defenseman Sebastian Aho have not participated since training camp opened…Trotz had no update on when newly-signed goalie Ilya Sorokin might be able to join the team for practice after signing an entry-level contract on Monday. “When we see the whites of his eyes, then we’ll welcome him with open arms,” Trotz said. Sorokin, ineligible to play in games this season, must clear health and safety protocols and get a work visa as he travels from Russia.