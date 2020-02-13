TODAY'S PAPER
Predators coach John Hynes knows legacy Barry Trotz left in Nashville

Predators head coach John Hynes, upper left, leans in to his players during a timeout in the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 30 in Newark, N.J.  Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Six years after coaching his last game for the Predators, Barry Trotz still spent plenty of time greeting old friends around Bridgestone Arena before his Islanders opened a four-game road trip on Thursday night.

Those lasting relationships are all part of Trotz’s legacy in the Nashville community after spending 15 seasons helping to build the Predators from an expansion franchise to a perennial playoff contender.

“All of us in the coaching fraternity have a lot of respect for Barry,” said John Hynes, hired as the third coach in Predators history on Jan. 7 following his dismissal by the Devils on Dec. 3. “You know, anytime someone’s been here for as long as he has, there’s going to be a legacy. But the big thing, now that I’m here, is just the impact that he had on people.

“Just the way he treated people and the way people talk about him speaks more so to him as a human being,” Hynes added. “We all know him as the coach. But him, as a human being, he’s a pretty special guy.”

The opposing coaches chatted together at the arena in the morning, with Trotz giving Hynes advice on which neighborhood in Nashville to look for a new home.

“I actually probably talked to John a little bit more today than I have when he was in New Jersey,” Trotz said. “We don’t really mix and mingle a whole lot – Rangers-Devils, Islanders-Devils. Now that he’s on the other side, we can mix and mingle a little bit.”

Isles files

Thursday marked the seventh straight game Trotz has altered his goalies, with Thomas Greiss getting the start. Greiss and Semyon Varlamov rotated for a franchise-record 33 games to start the season…Ross Johnston, Tom Kuhnhackl and defenseman Sebastian Aho remained the healthy scratches.

