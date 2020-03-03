Barry Trotz is thinking of the people of Nashville.

Tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other parts of Tennessee early Tuesday morning, leaving at least 22 dead as of Tuesday afternoon and many without power.

“My prayers go out,” said Trotz, who coached the Predators from 1998 to 2014 and still considers Nashville his adopted home.

“Back in ’98, that was my first time seeing a [tornado],” Trotz said. “It went down Main Street. I was in Bridgestone [Arena] at the time. I was trying to shut doors. It is scary. It’s frightening. It not only damages property but it damages family. It’s a place that’s very dear to me so my prayers go to the families and the community. That’s a great community in Nashville and they’ll pull together.”

New dad

Captain Anders Lee will play in his team-high 265th straight game after missing Monday’s practice. His wife, Grace, gave birth to their first child, a daughter.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Lee said. “The look on our faces when we got to see Ruby for the first time was incredible. We’re just so thankful.”

Longer term

Casey Cizikas (left leg laceration) will miss his 10th game since being cut by a skate blade on Feb. 11. He was initially expected to miss three to four weeks, but Trotz acknowledged it might be longer.

“There’s a good chance it might,” Trotz said. “He’s made pretty good progress the last couple of days. When it comes around, from what I’m told, it comes around fairly quickly and you can get it ramped up pretty quick.”

Isles files

The Islanders entered Tuesday’s game having earned at least one point in 15 straight regular-season games at Barclays, including a 7-0-3 mark this season…Ross Johnston, Andrew Ladd, Tom Kuhnhackl and rookies Otto Koivula and Noah Dobson are healthy scratches.