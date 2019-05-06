TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Barry Trotz looking forward to some time off from the hockey grind

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz speaks with the

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz speaks with the media at Northwell Health Ice Center as the Islanders wrap up the end of their season on Monday, May 6, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Somewhere in a box in his basement is the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach Barry Trotz won in 2016 while with the Capitals.

He’s a finalist again this season after leading the Islanders to a 23-point, regular-season improvement and the winner will be announced at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas on June 19.

But among the things Trotz is looking forward to this summer, after the Islanders were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs with a 5-2 loss at Carolina on Friday night, personal awards are not high on his list.

“I don’t like individual awards at all,” Trotz said on Monday in East Meadow as the Islanders conducted their exit interviews. “I get to represent my coaching staff. I get to represent the players who put in all the time and commitment and work ethic. I don’t think it’s an individual award. It’s a team award. I would be our representative.”

Trotz said he is looking forward to a longer, more normal offseason. His last 20 months since the start of the 2017-18 season have been almost nonstop.

He led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup last June, declined the team’s unsatisfactory contract extension offer, then joined the Islanders to help new president and general manager Lou Lamoriello’s organizational turnaround.

“If we were still playing I’d be totally all right with that because you do get energy,” Trotz said. “But there is something to be said about sort of getting a little bit of time off. There was a stretch when we won the Cup and then I got back to work [with the Islanders], there was 90 days straight where I didn’t have a day off. That took its toll a little bit at times.

“But I always tell my kids, ‘Find something you enjoy and you’ll never work a day in your life.’ So, I guess I haven’t worked a day in my life so far.”

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Dellin Betances throws a bullpen session during spring Yankees' Betances throws for first time in three weeks
Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck speaks with the Isles' Clutterbuck says he likely will need back surgery
Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) congratulates goaltender Lehner, Lee enjoy playing with Islanders, but . . . 
Wilmer Font of the Tampa Bay Rays throws Mets acquire Wilmer Font from Rays
Quinnen Williams of Alabama reacts after he was Saban: Jets' Williams is 'perfect' for today's NFL
Former major league pitcher and current baseball analyst Ron Darling diagnosed with thyroid cancer