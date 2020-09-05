Barry Trotz believed, heading into the NHL postseason, there was no asterisk required for whoever eventually wins the Stanley Cup despite a truncated regular season, an unwanted four-and-a-half month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic and neutral-site playoff games.

Having spent six weeks in the Toronto bubble only confirmed the Islanders coach’s belief.

The Islanders faced the Flyers in Game 7 of their second-round series on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Both the Eastern and Western Conference finals will be played in Edmonton, with Dallas and Vegas opening their series on Sunday night.

The Islanders-Flyers’ winner will face the Lightning.

“I think I said going into this, it’s going to be the hardest Cup to win,” Trotz said. “It will be because you have healthy teams. The only advantage of this format is there hasn’t been a lot of travel. But the intensity of the games, the high caliber of the commitment, the goaltending and all the other stuff, speed, it’s tremendous right now. This is as good as it gets in the hockey world.”

If anything, Trotz said being sequestered in arena/practice rink/hotel bubbles — the Islanders arrived in Toronto on July 26 — may have heightened the competition.

“It’s probably the best hockey you’re ever going to see in September, other than maybe a World Cup or something like that,” Trotz said. “But the amount of intensity and the amount of effort all these athletes and coaches and the NHL have put forward is astounding. The schedule that we’re keeping in terms of playing every second day.”

Another lineup change

Starting Thomas Greiss in net over Semyon Varlamov wasn’t the only lineup move Trotz made for Game 7.

Right wing Michael Dal Colle, whose only other playoff action came in the Islanders’ deciding Game 5 win over the Capitals in the first round, was inserted for agitator and prime penalty killer, Leo Komarov, on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third line.

Komarov did not participate in the pregame warmups.

“You’ve got to read your players, where they are,” Trotz said. “You see so many guys that have been injured, so many guys that are sort of banged up. It’s been a tough playoffs.”

Couturier returns

Top-line center Sean Couturier was back in the Flyers’ lineup after missing their 5-4 double overtime win in Thursday night’s Game 6. Couturier left the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win in Game 5 after a second-period collision with Mathew Barzal.