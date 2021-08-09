Islanders coach Barry Trotz has been named as an assistant coach for the Canadian Olympic men’s hockey team for the Beijing Games in 2022.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who guided the Lightning to the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons, is the head coach for the team. Trotz, Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer are the assistants.

Trotz, a two-time winner of Jack Adams Award for the NHL’s Coach of the Year, will be going to his first Olympic Games, though he has coached for Canada in other international competitions. He has served as an assistant for Canada at the World Championships on four occasions, winning a gold medal in 2003 and a silver in 2009. He also was an assistant for Canada when they won the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Trotz is 115-67-24 in three seasons as the Islanders coach and has led the team to the playoffs in each season, reaching the Stanley Cup semifinals in 2021 and the Eastern Conference finals in 2020. He won his second Jack Adams Award in 2019, after his first season with the Isles.