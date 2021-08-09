TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' Barry Trotz named an assistant coach for Canada's Olympic team in 2022

Islanders coach Barry Trotz calls a drill during

Islanders coach Barry Trotz calls a drill during training camp at the Islanders Training Center, Monday, July 13, 2020, in East Meadow. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
Print

Islanders coach Barry Trotz has been named as an assistant coach for the Canadian Olympic men’s hockey team for the Beijing Games in 2022.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who guided the Lightning to the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons, is the head coach for the team. Trotz, Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer are the assistants.

Trotz, a two-time winner of Jack Adams Award for the NHL’s Coach of the Year, will be going to his first Olympic Games, though he has coached for Canada in other international competitions. He has served as an assistant for Canada at the World Championships on four occasions, winning a gold medal in 2003 and a silver in 2009. He also was an assistant for Canada when they won the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Trotz is 115-67-24 in three seasons as the Islanders coach and has led the team to the playoffs in each season, reaching the Stanley Cup semifinals in 2021 and the Eastern Conference finals in 2020. He won his second Jack Adams Award in 2019, after his first season with the Isles.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck at the World
Boyhood fun of baseball will return at 'Field of Dreams' game for Buck
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley watches
Source: Saquon Barkley to be activated off PUP list today
Crystal Dunn of Team United States looks on
Olympic medal winners from Long Island
Mets player Jose Martinez during a spring training
Mets hope to get righthanded-hitting Martinez back soon
Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson #22 leaves the field
Giants' Jackson eager to be on field after forgettable 2020 season
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) prepares
Jets' Wilson on what he needs to improve on: 'Everything'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?