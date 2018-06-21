The Islanders will name Barry Trotz as their next head coach, a league source said.

Trotz led the Washington Capitals to their first Cup on June 7 before resigning on Monday.

The imminent hiring of Trotz continues an offseason makeover for the Islanders after Lou Lamoriello was hired as president of hockey operations on May 22. Lamoriello relieved general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight of their duties on June 5, though both remain in the organization in greatly reduced advisory roles.

Trotz, who turns 56 on July 15, spent the past four seasons behind the Capitals’ bench and previously coached the Predators from 1998 to 2014. He has a career regular-season record of 762 wins, 568 losses, 60 ties and 134 overtime losses. Since he led the expansion Predators to their first playoff berth in 2004, Trotz’s teams have only missed the postseason three times.

Yet before the Capitals’ five-game win over the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final, Trotz’s teams had never advanced past the second round of the playoffs.

Trotz and the Capitals parted ways after Trotz made it clear he wanted to be among the highest-paid coaches in the NHL.

Trotz reportedly was earning $1.5 million annually with the Capitals and the Cup win triggered a two-year extension with a modest raise.

The Maple Leafs’ Mike Babcock currently sets the bar among NHL coaches with his reported $6.25 million annual salary. The Blackhawks’ Joel Quenneville makes a reported $6 million per season and the Canadiens’ Claude Julien is earning a reported $5 million annually.

Washington GM Brian MacLellan also said that Trotz was seeking a new five-year deal. The Capitals were not willing to meet either Trotz’s contract demands.

Because the Capitals accepted Trotz’s resignation, the Islanders do not owe them any compensation for hiring him.

Trotz is the first coach not to return to his team immediately after leading it to the Stanley Cup since Scotty Bowman retired after the Red Wings won in 2002. Mike Keenan left the Rangers after winning the Stanley Cup in 1994 to become GM/coach of the Blues.

The Islanders have missed the playoffs the past two seasons and have won just one playoff series since 1993.