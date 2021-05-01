TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders coach Barry Trotz says its tough to tell Travis Zajac that he's scratched

Travis Zajac #14 of the Islanders skates during

Travis Zajac #14 of the Islanders skates during warmups prior to his game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Coliseum on April 8, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Barry Trotz admits it’s not easy to tell Travis Zajac he’s not playing.

Yet Zajac was a healthy scratch for the second straight game as the Islanders faced the Rangers on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum and third time since he and Kyle Palmieri were acquired from the Devils on April 7.

More and more, Zajac, who played 1,024 games with the Devils, is becoming injury insurance for his new team.

"Such a pro," Trotz said. "Trust me, it’s a hard thing to go to a guy like Travis Zajac and say, ‘You’re not in the lineup.’ That’s not an easy thing, especially when you have that much respect for a player."

 

But the acclimation process to the Islanders’ system has been slow for Zajac, who has one goal and one assist in nine games since the trade as he’s spent time on each of the top three lines and at each of the three forward positions.

"With Palmieri, in particular, we were looking for a wing spot," said Trotz, who lost captain and top-line left wing Anders Lee to a season-ending knee injury on March 11. "With Travis, we were looking for the ability to play three different positions. But we’ve had, really, no injuries. It’s been a little bit more of a challenge because of the numbers.

"But I have to get our team ready for what we hope will be a long run [in the playoffs]," Trotz added. "If you can get through your division without any injuries, that will be a miracle, I know Travis will be a big part of it."

Isles files

Brock Nelson played in his 296th consecutive game, moving past injured captain Anders Lee for third place on the Islanders’ all-time list …Trotz kept his lineup intact so Michael Dal Colle was again a healthy scratch.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Stony Brook defensive back Augie Contressa runs with
SBU's Contressa, Kamara keep NFL dreams alive
Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks to reporters during
Carter or Carter II, Jets have them both
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev stretches as players warm up
Quinn taps Georgiev to start for Rangers vs. Isles
Mets' Luis Guillorme (13) reacts after striking out
Luis Guillorme on IL stint: 'I'm not happy about it'
Dominic Smith #2 of the Mets walks off
Mets not happy with how many times Phillies have hit their batters
FILE - Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker
Vera-Tucker and Becton might be protection Jets need as foundation
Didn’t find what you were looking for?