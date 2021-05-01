Barry Trotz admits it’s not easy to tell Travis Zajac he’s not playing.

Yet Zajac was a healthy scratch for the second straight game as the Islanders faced the Rangers on Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum and third time since he and Kyle Palmieri were acquired from the Devils on April 7.

More and more, Zajac, who played 1,024 games with the Devils, is becoming injury insurance for his new team.

"Such a pro," Trotz said. "Trust me, it’s a hard thing to go to a guy like Travis Zajac and say, ‘You’re not in the lineup.’ That’s not an easy thing, especially when you have that much respect for a player."

But the acclimation process to the Islanders’ system has been slow for Zajac, who has one goal and one assist in nine games since the trade as he’s spent time on each of the top three lines and at each of the three forward positions.

"With Palmieri, in particular, we were looking for a wing spot," said Trotz, who lost captain and top-line left wing Anders Lee to a season-ending knee injury on March 11. "With Travis, we were looking for the ability to play three different positions. But we’ve had, really, no injuries. It’s been a little bit more of a challenge because of the numbers.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"But I have to get our team ready for what we hope will be a long run [in the playoffs]," Trotz added. "If you can get through your division without any injuries, that will be a miracle, I know Travis will be a big part of it."

Isles files

Brock Nelson played in his 296th consecutive game, moving past injured captain Anders Lee for third place on the Islanders’ all-time list …Trotz kept his lineup intact so Michael Dal Colle was again a healthy scratch.