The individual milestones still count for the Islanders, even if playoff elimination has rendered the team’s results virtually meaningless this last week of the season.

And it was significant that rookie Mathew Barzal surpassed the 80-point barrier and linemate Anthony Beauvillier reached 20 goals for the first time in his nascent NHL career as the Islanders survived the Flyers’ three-goal, third-period rally for a 5-4 win on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

The loss prevented the Flyers from potentially clinching a playoff spot.

“It’s exciting but it’s not something I’ve really had a chance to look back on because the season moves quickly,” Barzal said of becoming the first Islanders rookie to reach 80 points since 1977-78 when Mike Bossy had 91 on 53 goals and 38 assists. “I’m sure in a month or so when the season is over it’ll be pretty special.”

Barzal scored the winner off Beauvillier’s assist at 13:32 of the third period, just 28 seconds after Claude Giroux tied it at 4.

Barzal scored twice and added an assist, John Tavares scored twice, Beauvillier had a goal and two assists and Thomas Greiss made 27 saves for the Islanders (33-37-10), who will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots for the Flyers (40-27-14), who had a 5-0-3 streak snapped, and No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick scored two third-period power-play goals.

Barzal, a likely candidate to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie and who confirmed earlier on Tuesday he will play for Team Canada in the World Championships in Denmark May 4-20, now has 22 goals and 60 assists. He and Tavares are the first set of Islanders teammates with at least 80 points each since Pierre Turgeon and Steve Thomas in 1992-93.

Beauvillier scored to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 3:43 of the second period.

“You work to get it so it’s out of your head as soon as possible,” said Beauvillier, who now has a four-game goal streak. “I’m not going to lie, it feels good to get 20. But, I’ll say it again, it’s not the spot we want to be in.”

Anders Lee remains one goal shy of becoming the first Islander since Jason Blake in 2006-07 to reach 40 goals.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lee, 27, was announced as this season’s recipient of the Sid Payne Good Guy Award for cooperation with the media as voted upon by the Islanders’ chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

“It’s a huge honor,” Lee said. “We’re all working for the same thing. It’s really nice for the media to think of me in that way. I like to think, for the most part, I think the same way about them.”

Lee had 34 goals and 52 points, his previous career bests, last season as the Islanders missed the playoffs by one point.

“Truthfully, I set out saying I wanted to match or do better than I did last year because it’s difficult to repeat something like that,” said Lee, who has one season remaining on a four-year, $15-million deal. “Honestly, last year felt a lot more sweet. It just felt like the goals were more meaningful considering we were in the race until the last day.”