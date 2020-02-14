A look at the latest from the construction site of the Islanders' future arena at Belmont Park. The Islanders’ 17,113-seat hockey arena is scheduled to open October 2021. It is the centerpiece of a $1.3-billion sports-and-entertainment development on the 43-acre parcel of state land adjacent to the Belmont racetrack. The new arena ends the Islanders’ decades-long search for a new home and brings the team back to Long Island full-time, which the team’s ownership has been seeking almost since the day the franchise departed Nassau Coliseum in 2015 for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.

Construction continues at the Islanders new Belmont arena on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Elmont.