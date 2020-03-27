Construction work on the Islanders’ arena at Belmont Park was stopped on Friday as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced during his daily briefing on the coronavirus crisis that "non-essential constuction will be stopped" and efforts will focus on building four new hospitals in the New York City area, including at Aqueduct. He said they need to increase the number of hospital beds to 140,000 from 53,000.

Cuomo's executive order does not specify a timeframe for the stoppage of non-essential construction. According to the state's website, essential construction is being defined as roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing and homeless shelters.

Construction crews at Belmont were working up until Thursday, per the live webcam on the Islanders' website. There has been no activity at the site on Friday.

A spokesman for Empire State Development, the state agency that coordinated the project's approval process, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

A spokesperson for New York Arena Partners — the group that is developing the Islanders’ arena as part of a $1.3 billion sports and entertainment project — did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The arena had been scheduled to open in October 2021.

An extended delay would put the 17,113-seat arena in jeopardy of not being ready for the start of the Islanders’ 2021-22 season, as had been planned. Construction began on the arena in August and was expected to take 26 months, putting the opening in line with the start of the team's NHL season that October.

There are, of course, workarounds in the event the arena is not ready.

If it's a short-term delay, the Islanders could start the season with an extended road trip. The Rangers began their 2013-14 season with a nine-game road trip to allow for the final touches on Madison Square Garden’s $1 billion renovation.

If it's an extended delay, the Islanders could look to start their season at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, where they have been playing games since 2018. Cuomo recently announced the Islanders will play their entire home schedule there next season with the NHL's blessing.

The Islanders’ arena at Belmont is the focal point of a $1.3 billion project on 43 acres of state land adjacent to the racetrack. The project also features a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail.

It is being privately funded by New York Arena Partners, a joint venture between Islanders principal owner Scott Malkin, Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke.

The partnership was awarded the development rights by Cuomo in December 2017 and received the final series of state approvals to start construction in August.

As part of the deal with the state, the Islanders also agreed to a non-relocation agreement that is intended to keep the team at Belmont Park for at least 25 years.