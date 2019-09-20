The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony on a new Islanders arena at Belmont Park is tentatively scheduled to take place Monday afternoon, sources said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office has begun sending out email invitations to local dignitaries inviting them to “please join Governor Cuomo for an announcement” at Belmont Race Track.

A spokesman for Cuomo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ceremony.

New York Arena Partners, a partnership among the owners of the Islanders, Mets and arena development company Oak View Group, have already begun construction work on plans for a 19,000-seat arena, 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail.

A spokesman for the Islanders group referred questions seeking comment to Empire State Development, the state agency that has coordinated the process. An ESD spokesman deferred questions to the Governor's office.

Paul Sapienza, president of the Elmont Chamber of Commerce and owner of Sapienza Bake Shop in Elmont, said he received the email invitation Thursday to the announcement with no additional details. He said he can't attend but will have other chamber members on hand.

"This is great news," Sapienza said. "This is what we've been hoping for."

Cuomo has been a champion of the project since he announced in December 2017 that the Islanders group won the development rights at Belmont. Cuomo also was involved in the negotiations that led to the Islanders to split their schedule between NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center until the Belmont arena is scheduled to open in 2021.