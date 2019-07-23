The window for public comments on the Islanders’ Belmont arena project has been extended an additional nine days after state officials noticed “two minor clerical errors” in the final environmental report released earlier this month, an Empire State Development spokesman said.

The public comment period, which was scheduled to end Tuesday, was extended until Aug. 1, slightly pushing back the anticipated timeline for the three approvals that New York Arena Partners needs before it can begin construction on the site.

Jack Sterne, a spokesman for ESD, the state agency coordinating the project, said the project’s construction timeline will not be affected by the slight delay.

The arena is anticipated to open in time for the Islanders’ 2021-22 season.

ESD said the final environmental impact statement, adopted at a board meeting attended by both project supporters and opposition on July 8, was missing a copy of a public hearing transcript and also included an incorrect version of a computer rendering.

A revised report was posted on ESD’s website Monday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Sterne said, “The corrected documents have been posted and hard copies distributed, and we are extending the public feedback period through August 1st to provide New Yorkers with further opportunity to comment. These actions will have no impact on milestones such as the opening of the arena.”

The project requires approval from ESD’s board of directors, the Franchise Oversight Board and the Public Authorities Control Board before it can proceed.