A new Long Island Rail Road station will be built at Belmont Park as part of a proposed $1.3 billion arena and entertainment complex aimed at bringing the New York Islanders back to Nassau County, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

New York Arena Partners, the development group seeking to build the project on state land, as part of a deal with the Cuomo administration, has agreed to pay $97 million of the $105 million to build the station, state officials said. The arena developers is a partnership of the owners of the Islanders, the Mets and the arena development company, Oak View Group.

The expanded LIRR service, which has been talked about for years, is critical to the success of the proposed 19,000-seat arena, 350,000 square feet of retail space, restaurants and a 250-room hotel, some local lawmakers and community groups have said. State officials revealed Monday that the developers were reducing the size of the retail from 435,000 square feet, including dropping plans for a movie theater, in response to community opposition.

The new Elmont Station will be attached to the LIRR’s Main Line, just north of Belmont Park, and will allow riders from the east to take the train directly to Belmont. Currently, LIRR commuters from the east must go to Jamaica Station and then backtrack to the park. Riders from the west already have direct access to the park.

“The Belmont project will help drive the region’s economy forward while building the Islanders a state-of-the-art facility at home on Long Island, creating thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic output along the way,” Cuomo said. “Now, with the addition of the first full-time LIRR train station in almost 50 years, we will provide millions of visitors and fans a fast and affordable way to get there and continue New York’s nation-leading investments in 21st century transportation infrastructure.”

To build the LIRR station, state officials said the developers will initially contribute $30 million and the state will cover the rest of the $75 million. The developers will then pay back the state $67 million of that figure over time, state officials said. Details of that arrangement are not yet available.

The new station is expected to be partially open for service for eastbound customers — going from Manhattan to Long Island — in 2021, at the time of arena project opening, according to a state-commissioned analysis of the project by BJH Advisors LLC. The station will be fully operational for both eastbound and westbound customers in 2023, the analysis said.

The stop — located between the Bellerose and Queens VIllage stations — will be the first, new year-round LIRR station built since 1976 when the railroad opened a station on the Southampton LIU campus. The lightly used station was dismantled in 1998. The last new full-time LIRR station that still is operable is Massapequa Park, built in 1933.

Trains will stop at the new Elmont station every half-hour during peak times and every hour during off-peak times. Electric shuttle buses will take LIRR riders traveling to the arena, hotel and retail village.

“We are delighted by this plan, which allows us to provide full-time year-round service to the Elmont community and a second station at the redeveloped Belmont Park, all at no construction cost to the LIRR," LIRR president Phil Eng said. "This new station will allow us to provide direct service to Belmont from Long Island as well as from New York City with trains traveling on our Main Line, which is being expanded to a third track for greater service reliability and flexibility."

The parking lot north of the Belmont racetrack, which has 2,860 spaces, will be shared by weekday commuters and arena patrons, state officials said.

The existing Belmont railroad station, which operates only during the track's horse-racing season, will remain open but is not equipped to handle regular train service. The station, a spur off the LIRR’s Main Line, is only accessible from Jamaica Station.

Previously-agreed-to upgrades to the existing LIRR Belmont spur, including the installation of automated track switches, are still included in the project, state officials said, which would provide another transit option after events at the arena.

Car traffic along the Queens-Nassau border was among the major concerns about the proposed project, which has been going through the state approval process since December 2017. Empire State Development Corp. (ESD) began in April to study the feasibility of a new LIRR station on the Main Line connecting Belmont from the east.

"Today we celebrate with our loyal fans and we thank Governor Cuomo, the elected officials, and the community for their ongoing support," Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said. "Next Stop: Belmont!"

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), a project supporter, called the new station an "indispensable part of the proposed complex at Belmont because it provides a green alternative to overcrowding area roads and offers Elmont residents access to their own, long-sought-after station."

The project is expected to spur the region’s economy, creating approximately 10,000 construction jobs, 2,450 direct and indirect jobs connected to the hotel, office, community space and retail village and 750 direct and indirect arena-related jobs, according to the BJH Advisors analysis.

The report projects the development will generate nearly $50 million in new annual public revenue annually, approximately $725 million in annual economic activity and direct and indirect annual employee earnings of roughly $133 million.

By 2024, the project is expected to generate $44 million in new annual tax revenue to Nassau County, New York State, the Town of Hempstead and the MTA, according to the economic analysis. In total, for every $1 of private money invested into the project, $1.40 of economic activity will be generated, officials said.

"Providing a direct ride to Belmont Park, the Islanders' arena, the hotel and the retail village will drive even more New Yorkers and visitors to spend time on Long Island — boosting the regional economy with hundreds of millions of dollars," ESD president and commissioner Howard Zemsky said.

A total of $272 million in PILOT — payment in lieu of taxes — payments will be made over the next 49 years, including $154 million to the Elmont and Sewanhaka school districts, $103 million to Nassau County and $15 million to the Elmont Fire District, state officials said.

Also Monday, Empire State Development Corp., the state agency responsible for attracting economic development to the public land at Belmont, is set to release its final study on the environmental impact of the arena proposal.

Release of the environmental report will represent the final step before the project begins the approval process and construction can begin. The arena is projected to open for the Islanders' 2021-22 hockey season.