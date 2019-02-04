TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Evening
35° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Deadline extended for comments on Islanders' Belmont arena plan

A rendering of the proposed Islanders arena at

A rendering of the proposed Islanders arena at Belmont Park. Photo Credit: Sterling Project Development

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Print

The deadline to submit written comments to the state regarding the Islanders’ proposed $1.2 billion arena development at Belmont Park has been extended by three weeks.

The new deadline is March 1.

The extension comes a month after the state's economic development agency hosted three days of public hearings in Elmont in which community members expressed concerns over the size of the Islanders' project, a lack of mass transit options and the likelihood for increased traffic congestion.

The Islanders' project calls for a 19,000-seat arena and 435,000 square feet of retail space, with restaurants, a movie theater and a 250-room hotel.

Empire State Development, the state agency which is coordinating the Islanders' project, has said a final environmental impact statement is due as early as April. ESD said Monday this extension, which it granted following requests from the community, doesn't change that timeline.

“The Belmont Redevelopment Project is a transformative opportunity for Long Island," ESD spokesman Jack Sterne said. "We take New Yorkers’ feedback seriously, and that’s why we are extending the public comment period until March 1st. We look forward to working with local residents, elected officials, community leaders, and our partners in government to ensure this project is successful.”

The Islanders hope to break ground on the arena in May. The earliest it would open is the 2021-22 season. They are splitting their games between Barclays Center in Brooklyn and their former home arena at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum until then.

Written remarks on the project can be submitted to BelmontOutreach@esd.ny.gov.

Newsday

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen talks to Mets GM bullish on upgrades on and off field
Wesley Matthews #23 of the New York Knicks New Knicks try to focus on job at hand
Kristaps Porzingis, left, responds to questions as Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis 'surprised' by Knicks trade
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates with Zibanejad named NHL's third star of the week
Caris LeVert of the Nets drives against Chris Source: LeVert could return to Nets before All-Star break
Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy passes the puck against Leddy has seen dramatic improvement in plus-minus