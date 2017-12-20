Belmont Park redevelopment renderings

TODAY'S PAPER
See renderings for the redevelopment of Belmont Park released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. The plans call for a year-round arena that seats 18,000 and will be home to the Islanders, plus retail and dining space, a new hotel and expanded LIRR transformation.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

A rendering of the redevelopment of Belmont Park, which will feature an 18,000-seat arena for the Islanders, 435,000 square feet of retail space and dining village and a hotel.

