The Islanders will honor the late Bill Torrey, their bow-tied architect, on March 9 before facing the Flyers at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, the organization announced on Friday.

The Hall of Fame executive, who passed away on May 3 at the age of 83, was named the Islanders’ first general manager in 1972 and remained with the organization until 1992, building a dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983.

The Islanders raised a banner for Torrey, emblazoned with his signature bow-tie and the words, “The Architect,” at the Coliseum on Jan. 13. 2001.

Torrey took over the expansion Panthers after leaving the Islanders, and that organization honored his memory with a pre-game ceremony prior to its 4-2 win over the Islanders on Nov. 10 in Sunrise, Florida. That night, the Islanders’ players wore a bow-tie sticker on the backs of their helmets.

Torrey’s son, Rich, told Newsday that day that the family preferred waiting until the team resumed playing games at the Coliseum before have an appreciation night for him because their father had “no connection” to Barclays Center.

Torrey’s family will drop the puck for the ceremonial opening faceoff against the Flyers, the Islanders’ players will wear a “WAT” patch on their jerseys and fans will receive a “Bow-Tie Bill Torrey” replica banner.