Islanders' Bo Horvat gives Vancouver a bit of 'dis'

Maybe Bo Horvat didn’t like Vancouver as much as he professed.

MSG Networks host Shannon Hogan conducted an post-game, on-ice interview with Horvat after he had two assists in Saturday night’s 4-0 win over the Flyers. Horvat, acquired from the Canucks on Jan. 30 after spending his first eight-plus NHL seasons in Vancouver, was asked about the atmosphere at UBS Arena during the playoff chase.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Horvat said. “It’s a lot better than Vancouver, I’ll tell you that for free.”

Horvat then skated off the ice to cheers from the remaining crowd.

Cizikas hurting

Casey Cizikas blocked Rasmus Ristolainen’s power-play slap shot at 5:16 of the third period and literally had to drag himself off the ice, unable to put weight on his left leg.

But Cizikas never retreated to the Islanders’ room, eventually instead painfully walking off the pain in the tunnel behind the Islanders’ bench. He tested his leg during a TV timeoutl and wound up not missing a shift.

Coach Lane Lambert did not have any further update.

“He’s not going to quit unless it’s necessary,” Cal Clutterbuck said. “He’s been a favorite here for a long time because of his will and determination.”

Isles files

Defenseman Alexander Romanov (upper body) missed his third game and has yet to resume skating…Mathew Barzal, out since Feb. 18 with what is believed to be a knee injury, has been skating on his own for a week but still has yet to rejoin his teammates as he did not participate in Saturday’s morning skate…Josh Bailey was a healthy scratch for the ninth time in 11 games. Ross Johnston and Parker Wotherspoon also remained healthy scratches…Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling was the recipient of the first Charles B. Wang Community Service Award, named after the late former Islanders owner.