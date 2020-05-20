Islanders legends Bob Nystrom and John Tonelli recreated their 1980 Stanley Cup winning goal for an NHL Network production set to air on May 24, 2020, the 40-year anniversary of the goal.

Bob Nystrom gets his skates on as he and John Tonelli prepare to take part in an NHL Network production to recreate the shot that won the Islanders the 1980 Stanley Cup on Feb.. 26, 2020 at the ice rink at the American Dream mall at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

Former Islanders John Tonelli, left, and Bob Nystrom share a light moment before hitting the ice to take part in an NHL Network production as they recreate the shot that won the Islanders the 1980 Stanley Cup on Feb. 26, 2020 at the ice rink at the American Dream mall at the Meadowlands.

Legendary former Islanders Bob Nystrom, left, and John Tonelli take part in an NHL Network production as they recreate the shot that won the Islanders the 1980 Stanley Cup Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the ice rink at the American Dream mall at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.

NHL Network's E.J. Hradek wears a Flyers jersey as he joins retired Islanders Bob Nystrom, left, and John Tonelli, in recreating the shot that won the Islanders the 1980 Stanley Cup during a Feb. 26, 2020, shoot at American Dream mall in New Jersey.

