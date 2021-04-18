Braydon Coburn didn’t have to wait too long for his Islanders’ debut.

The 36-year-old defenseman was in Sunday night’s lineup against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center after being a healthy scratch in back-to-back losses against the Bruins to start the road trip. Coburn was acquired a week ago from the Senators for a seventh-round pick.

The left-shooting Coburn replaced righty Noah Dobson as lefty Andy Greene moved to his off-side to pair with Coburn.

"They need a little breather and I’d like to see what he can bring to the lineup before too long," coach Barry Trotz said.

It marked the first time this season Trotz altered his top six defensemen by choice. Dobson did miss eight games because of COVID-19 protocols.

"I was thinking about possibly doing that in Boston," Trotz said. "After that first Boston game I wanted that group to see if they could respond as a group."

Righty Scott Mayfield remained in the lineup despite defensive misplays that led to the first two Bruins goals on Friday.

"Scotty has been pretty solid for us," Trotz said. "I think he’s one of the better penalty killers in the league. There’s going to be nights where you make a wrong decision and it ends up in the back of your net."

Bailey, Clutterbuck still out

Both Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck missed their second straight games with undisclosed injuries and Trotz did not specify a timeline for either’s absence.

"I’d probably say day to day before I would say week to week," Trotz said. "I don’t have a clear understanding in terms of the timeline."

Bailey exited in the second period on Thursday and his streak of 196 consecutive games was snapped on Friday. Clutterbuck was shouldered into the end boards head first in the third period on Thursday by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.