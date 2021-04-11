TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders trade for Senators defenseman Braydon Coburn

The Senators' Artem Anisimov celebrates with teammate Braydon

The Senators' Artem Anisimov celebrates with teammate Braydon Coburn after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during third-period NHL action in Montreal on April 3. Credit: AP/Graham Hughes

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders bolstered their defense corps by acquiring Braydon Coburn late Sunday night from Ottawa for a seventh-round pick this year.

The trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. Coburn’s acquisition leaves the Islanders with $1.55 million in salary-cap space with both defenseman Johnny Boychuk ($6 million) and captain Anders Lee ($7 million) on long-term injured reserve. The Islanders can use those cap hits to spend above the $81.5 million cap ceiling.

The left-shooting Coburn, 36, has played 980 NHL games with the Thrashers, Flyers, Lightning and Senators. He won his first Stanley Cup with the Lightning last season, playing in three postseason games.

He had two assists in 16 games for the Senators this season and is an impending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a two-year, $3.4 million deal.

 

Coburn will join left-shooting Thomas Hickey as the team’s most experienced depth defensemen.

Coach Barry Trotz has used his top six of lefties Adam Pelech, Nick Leddy and Andy Greene and righties Ryan Pulock, Scott Mayfield and Noah Dobson in all but the eight games Dobson missed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Wahlstrom returns

Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom logged 13:32, including 2:56 on the power play, with three shots as he returned to the lineup. He missed two games as the odd man out after Wednesday’s acquisition of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac created a roster logjam.

The Islanders opened a roster spot by placing burly left wing Ross Johnston on injured reserve. He’s been out since being punched by the Flyers’ Samuel Morin on April 3.

Leo Komarov was a healthy scratch.

Isles files

The Islanders improved to 18-2-2 at the Coliseum … Radio play-by-play voice Chris King missed his sixth game because of COVID-19 protocols, so Alan Fuehring, who calls games for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, worked his second NHL game.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John's and MLB.

