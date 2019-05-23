Islanders, Brock Nelson agree to terms on six-year contract
The Islanders and forward Brock Nelson have agreed to terms on a six-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
The deal is worth $6 million per year, according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.
Nelson, 27, was due to become an unrestricted free agent when NHL free agency begins on July 1.
Nelson recorded a career-high 53 points (24 goals, 28 assists) while playing in all 82 games last season.
The Isles' first-round pick in 2010 has accumulated 124 goals and 117 assists for 241 points in six seasons with the team.
