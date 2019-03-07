TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Evening
SEARCH
26° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' Brock Nelson goes through the glass vs. Senators

Islanders center Brock Nelson looks on against the

Islanders center Brock Nelson looks on against the Lightning in the third period at Barclays Center on Jan. 13. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Brock Nelson brought a whole new meaning to the phrase "through the looking glass" during Thursday night's game against the Senators.

The Islanders center was checked into the boards — and the glass — by Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk in the left corner of the Ottawa zone during the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The glass pane popped out of its housing and into the first row of the crowd. There was a brief delay as maintenance workers quickly put the still-intact pane back into place.

Moments later, the Islanders scored the first goal of the game on a Valtteri Filppula backhander at 5:44 of the first.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Tom Seaver, pitcher of the New York Mets Mets HOFer Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia
Ex-WFAN personality Craig Carton, right, arrives at federal Club manager sentenced in Carton ticket-resale scheme
Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk looks on against the Quinn benches Shattenkirk due to 'slippage' in play
Jacob deGrom throws bullpen session on Feb. 17, Jacob deGrom shaky in third spring start
Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich speaks to guard Hofstra has no margin for error in CAA Tournament
Suns guard Devin Booker shoots over Knicks guard Smith accepts challenge of being leader for Knicks