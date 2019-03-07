Brock Nelson brought a whole new meaning to the phrase "through the looking glass" during Thursday night's game against the Senators.

The Islanders center was checked into the boards — and the glass — by Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk in the left corner of the Ottawa zone during the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The glass pane popped out of its housing and into the first row of the crowd. There was a brief delay as maintenance workers quickly put the still-intact pane back into place.

Warning: hockey players in the glass may appear closer than you think! #Isles pic.twitter.com/Du1IITm43V — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) March 8, 2019

Moments later, the Islanders scored the first goal of the game on a Valtteri Filppula backhander at 5:44 of the first.