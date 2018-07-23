The Islanders and Brock Nelson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal.

The team announced the signing on Monday, though terms were not disclosed.

The arbitration hearing was set for Aug. 3 after Nelson received a qualifying offer of $3.5 million.

Nelson, a 26-year-old center, is coming off a three-year, $7.5-million deal. The former first-round pick had 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) last season and was one of four Islanders to play in all 82 games. He has 188 points (99 goals, 89 assists) in 398 career games.