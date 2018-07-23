TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders, Brock Nelson avoid arbitration with one-year deal

Islanders center Brock Nelson celebrates his goal against

Islanders center Brock Nelson celebrates his goal against the Red Wings with teammates at Barclays Center on Feb. 9. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Islanders and Brock Nelson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal.

The team announced the signing on Monday, though terms were not disclosed.

The arbitration hearing was set for Aug. 3 after Nelson received a qualifying offer of $3.5 million.

Nelson, a 26-year-old center, is coming off a three-year, $7.5-million deal. The former first-round pick had 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) last season and was one of four Islanders to play in all 82 games. He has 188 points (99 goals, 89 assists) in 398 career games.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Former Yankee Ron Blomberg, who became the AL's Ron Blomberg: Universal DH’s time has come
Rams outside linebacker Connor Barwin leaves the field Connor Barwin, Giants agree to terms
Tim Tebow prior to the Eastern League All-Star Tim Tebow likely done for season
The crowd at George M. Steinbrenner Field is Ellsbury still ‘hopeful’ of returning this season
Giants rookie linebacker Lorenzo Carter at an OTA 32 under-the-radar NFL rookies to watch in 2018
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman looks on from Opposite trade deadline stances for Yanks, Mets