ANAHEIM, Calif. – Brock Nelson was named the NHL’s third star of the week on Monday after the Islanders center scored overtime winners in successive games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It marks the first time in Nelson’s seven NHL seasons he has been one of the league’s three stars of the week.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand was the first star after notching three goals and four assists in three games and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who had four goals and three assists in four games, was the second star.

Nelson notched four goals with an assist in three games. He became the first player in franchise history to score overtime goals in back-to-back games as Nelson had the winners in a 5-4 come-from-behind win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday and a 4-3 victory on Thursday.

Nelson enters Monday night’s game at Anaheim second on the Islanders with 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists. Center Mathew Barzal, with nine goals and 11 assists, is the team leader.