TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
42° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Brock Nelson awaits his Islanders fate as trade deadline looms

The Islanders center is an impending unrestricted free agent on a one-year, $4.25 million deal.

Islanders center Brock Nelson looks on against the

Islanders center Brock Nelson looks on against the Lightning in the third period at Barclays Center on Sunday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

BUFFALO - Lou Lamoriello sat alone in the KeyBank Center stands watching his Islanders go through their morning skate before Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Sabres. The notoriously secretive president and general manager is not tipping his hand before the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 25.

Top-line center Brock Nelson, an impending unrestricted free agent on a one-year, $4.25-million deal, wouldn’t mind knowing his future. But he’s not stressing over it, either.

“It’s just kind of playing hockey and seeing how things go,” said Nelson, adding his expectation is to remain with the Islanders past the trade deadline. “Everybody is happy with being here and winning games and we’d like that to continue.”

Nelson’s linemates, captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle, as well as goalie Robin Lehner are also impending UFAs.

Non-travel plans

LW Andrew Ladd (injured reserve/believed to be foot or ankle) and D Thomas Hickey (IR/believed to be a head injury) are not on this two-game trip because staying in New York meant more ice time this week. The Islanders do not have a practice scheduled for Wednesday in Columbus while Ladd and Hickey skated on Tuesday and will also do so on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sad anniversary

There was a moment of silence prior to the opening faceoff to mark the 10th anniversary of the crash of Continental Flight 3407, en route from Newark to Buffalo on Feb. 12, 2009. Forty-nine people on board and one person on the ground were killed when the turbojet stalled and crashed in a Buffalo suburb.

Isles files

RW Cal Clutterbuck logged 14:38 with an assist as he returned after missing two games with an unspecified injury. He exited Thursday night’s 2-1 shootout win at New Jersey in the second period after clipping legs with Nico Hischier…D Luca Sbisa and Fs Ross Johnston and Tom Kuhnhackl were the healthy scratches.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jacoby Ellsbury of the Yankees looks on during Another Ellsbury injury delays his spring training
Ryan Pulock his winning goal at 2:23 of Scoring defensemen helping propel Isles of late
Rangers center Kevin Hayes against the Toronto Maple Rangers' Hayes: 'I know the deadline's coming close'
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers the Severino not thrilled about pending arbitration case
On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2018, Mets manager Mickey Callaway on pressure heading into 2nd season
Yankees manager Aaron Boone before the start of Boone hoping to get Yanks to 'top of the mountain'