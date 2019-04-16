PITTSBURGH – Brock Nelson is one of 10 Islanders remaining from the franchise’s last playoff team in 2016, and he still has vivid memories of its last postseason series win.

The Islanders eliminated the Panthers in the first round with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 at Barclays Center. John Tavares tied it with 54 seconds left in regulation, then scored at 10:41 of the second overtime.

“I just remember it being double overtime and you know you’re trying to end a season,” Nelson said before Tuesday night’s Game 4 of the first-round series against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders had a chance for their first sweep in a best-of-seven since the 1983 Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers.

“The intensity is high, guys are playing tight defensively and trying not to give anything up, so nothing is going to come easy,” Nelson said. “You’ve got to work for everything. When John was able to get that one, you get relief knowing you’ve done that. Up until that point, you can’t sink back and take a shift off. You can’t take a minute off or a second off because it could be costly. A couple of feet here or there on a rebound or a missed opportunity offensively.”

Three of the Islanders’ four wins in that series came in overtime as they won Game 3 in Brooklyn, 4-3, and Game 5 at Florida, 2-1, also in double overtime.

The Islanders were eliminated in five games by the Lightning.

Mayfield OK

Defenseman Scott Mayfield was in the Game 4 lineup after he was held out of Monday’s practice for maintenance. He was the only Islander not to participate.

“All fine,” Mayfield said. “It was a coach’s decision and everything is 100 percent.”

Excess energy

The Islanders’ sparse optional morning skate consisted of the healthy scratches and backup goalie Thomas Greiss, plus top-line center Mathew Barzal. That prompted Trotz to be asked whether there was a question of Barzal’s status for Game 4.

“He’s young,” Trotz said of the 21-year-old Barzal. “He’s just anxious.”

Pens’ notes

The Penguins’ power play ranked fifth in the NHL in the regular season but converted just once in eight attempts in the first three games. Mike Sullivan moved Jake Guentzel, who led the team in the regular season with 40 goals, to the first power-play unit for Patric Hornqvist. “Jake is a little bit different type of player than Hornqvist, we can use both of them,” Sullivan said. “I joke with Jake that ‘Your coach is crazy, the leading goal-scorer is on the second power-play unit,’ and there’s some validity to that …”

After trying Dominik Simon on the top line in Game 3, Sullivan started Game 4 with Jared McCann on Sidney Crosby’s left wing, shifting Guentzel to right wing. “I think we need to change something up and we did that,” McCann said … Defenseman Olli Maatta was a healthy scratch for the third straight game as Jack Johnson remained in the lineup.