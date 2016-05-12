Brock Nelson to join Team USA at IIHF World Hockey Championships

Brock Nelson will join Team USA in the IIHF World Hockey Championships, the Islanders announced Thursday morning.

Nelson, 24, was second on the team with a career-high 26 goals in 2015-16. He had a goal and four assists during the Islanders’ postseason run, which ended Sunday in a Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and has 108 total points (60 goals, 48 assists) in three NHL seasons.

Nelson will be representing the U.S. in international competition for the fourth time. He won bronze medals in both the 2011 World Junior Championships and the 2015 World Championships and also competed in the 2014 World Championships.

Team USA has three points after posting a 1-0-0-2 record through three games in Russia.