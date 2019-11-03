Cal Clutterbuck tries not to look back.

“You kind of realize how much time has really gone by, looking in the rearview mirror,” the scrappy right wing said.

Yet, Clutterbuck has never tried to look too far ahead, either. For instance, he could never have imagined reaching 800 games earlier in his NHL career.

Clutterbuck, who turns 32 on Nov. 18, reached that milestone as the Islanders (10-3-0) topped the Sabres, 1-0, on Saturday night in Buffalo to win their ninth straight and match their longest single-season winning streak since Dec. 31, 1989, to Jan. 19, 1990. The Islanders, who were off on Sunday, face the Senators on Tuesday night at Barclays Center, the first of three straight games in Brooklyn and their first game of the season at their other home rink.

“I think this is the first one where I was feeling like it was kind of an accomplishment,” Clutterbuck said in the winning dressing room on Saturday. “It’s been almost a decade and a half in the making. Quite frankly, 13, 15 years ago I probably would’ve never envisioned getting 800 in the league. Just still being here and trying to contribute is something to be proud of for me.”

Clutterbuck, in his seventh season with the Islanders, has two assists this season and 117 goals, 114 assists and 610 penalty minutes in his NHL career after the Wild selected him in the third round in 2006.

Much of Clutterbuck’s time with the Islanders has been spent on an identity-setting line with center Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin – once dubbed the best fourth line in the NHL – but the trio has been together for only five games this season. Cizikas missed five games with a lower-body injury and Martin is now out four to six weeks with a left leg issue.

Clutterbuck, though, has dressed for all 13 games despite requiring offseason back surgery to repair nerve damage as well as other issues. Before surgery, there was some doubt as to Clutterbuck’s playing future.

“It was my first surgery and a tough place to have it for your first one,” Clutterbuck said. “That’s probably what I’m most proud of, just mentally putting up with the [stuff] I was dealing with last year.”

Clutterbuck is in the third season of a five-year, $17.5 million deal. If he remains healthy, he will approach 1,000 games before the end of this contract.

“I’ve always thought of 1,000, I think everybody does,” Clutterbuck said. “But not too much. You don’t want to get hung up on lofty goals. There’s so much that goes on day to day. That’s sort of a distant goal.”

Notes & quotes: The Islanders reassigned Otto Koivula to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after the 21-year-old Finnish forward was a healthy scratch for both games of his first NHL call-up. It’s a decent sign forward Leo Komarov, who has missed six games because of illness, is close to resuming practice with the team . . . Five of the Islanders’ seven home games this month are in Brooklyn.