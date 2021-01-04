Cal Clutterbuck missed 30 games after his left wrist was slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade in Boston on Dec. 19, 2019. The gritty right wing said on Monday he’s still dealing with numbness in three fingers as a result.

"I still have issues with my hand," Clutterbuck said after the first on-ice sessions of Islanders’ training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center. "I have full function and I have strength so it’s really not that big a deal."

Clutterbuck said he didn’t have good strength in his hand when he returned to play on Feb. 29 but added he was "fine" by the time the postseason began in August.

Still, Clutterbuck said the numbness could be permanent.

"I think there’s a possibility," he said. "But they’ve got a lot of confidence in the fact that it’s headed in the right direction."

Masked up

One change in NHL safety protocol is that coaches are now required to wear masks on the ice. Barry Trotz said he had difficulty during the first of the day’s two sessions with his glasses fogging.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I struggled with that," he said. "I couldn’t see the players. It was the first time in 20 years I feared for my safety. I was actually worried out there."

Trotz switched masks for the second session to help alleviate the issue. He said he may consider contact lenses.

Isles files

The NHL announced the Islanders home opener against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 18 will start at 5 p.m. All but four of the Islanders’ 28 home games will start at 7 p.m. …The Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport was placed in a revamped, three-team division with Hartford (Rangers) and Providence (Bruins). That league, which will have 28 teams this season with three opting out, expects to begin play on Feb. 5.