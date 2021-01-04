TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck says he still feels numbness in left hand

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the Islanders stretches during

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the Islanders stretches during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on January 4, 2021 in East Meadow. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Cal Clutterbuck missed 30 games after his left wrist was slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade in Boston on Dec. 19, 2019. The gritty right wing said on Monday he’s still dealing with numbness in three fingers as a result.

"I still have issues with my hand," Clutterbuck said after the first on-ice sessions of Islanders’ training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center. "I have full function and I have strength so it’s really not that big a deal."

Clutterbuck said he didn’t have good strength in his hand when he returned to play on Feb. 29 but added he was "fine" by the time the postseason began in August.

Still, Clutterbuck said the numbness could be permanent.

"I think there’s a possibility," he said. "But they’ve got a lot of confidence in the fact that it’s headed in the right direction."

Masked up

One change in NHL safety protocol is that coaches are now required to wear masks on the ice. Barry Trotz said he had difficulty during the first of the day’s two sessions with his glasses fogging.

"I struggled with that," he said. "I couldn’t see the players. It was the first time in 20 years I feared for my safety. I was actually worried out there."

Trotz switched masks for the second session to help alleviate the issue. He said he may consider contact lenses.

Isles files

The NHL announced the Islanders home opener against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Jan. 18 will start at 5 p.m. All but four of the Islanders’ 28 home games will start at 7 p.m. …The Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport was placed in a revamped, three-team division with Hartford (Rangers) and Providence (Bruins). That league, which will have 28 teams this season with three opting out, expects to begin play on Feb. 5.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley shoots against Pistons forward Knicks rookie Quickley rapidly learns ropes of offense, defense
Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson speaks to Tired of losing, Jets CEO Johnson wants more well-rounded coach
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz speaks during the Trotz believes Isles are well-prepared for truncated season
Rangers head coach David Quinn at practice on Quinn opens camp with Howden in place of unavailable Zibanejad
Head coach Adam Gase of the Jets looks With Gase gone, players say Jets need a better culture
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, forward Kevin Durant Nets great Derrick Coleman says team just needs time to jell
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search