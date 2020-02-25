Cal Clutterbuck rejoined his Islanders teammates for Tuesday’s morning skate for the first time since Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade slashed his left wrist at Boston on Dec. 19.

But the gritty right wing remains day-to-day and still is dealing with numbness in his hand, though his wrist has healed.

“I’m getting better every day,” Clutterbuck said in his first public comments since the injury. “It’s been a strange couple of months. I’m just trying to figure out my way and every day is kind of a learning process for me. I’m really just trying to get a feel for this whole thing.

“The rehab has been going on for quite some time, it’s a pretty tedious process,” Clutterbuck added. “It’s been taxing mentally. It’s also been a process where I’ve had a lot of time to reflect and get my mind in the right place and wrapped around what happened. It’s kind of serious in nature so there’s a mental hurdle you’ve got to clear.”

Clutterbuck completed a conditioning assignment with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport by playing both Saturday and Sunday for the Sound Tigers. He said getting that game action helped his mindset.

“The first two periods were weird,” Clutterbuck said. “I was not as mentally engaged as I normally am. I was not committed. Not because I didn’t want to be but because there were a lot of things to process. I just needed to get to a point where I was able to commit mentally and to just being myself.”

He said that came in Sunday’s game.

“Much better,” Clutterbuck said. “I felt comfortable from the start. I felt like I was able to at least put forth sort of the effort and the style of game that I’ve been accustomed to providing. The second game was really good for my mental state coming back up here.”

Ladd's strange day

Andrew Ladd was in the middle of rampant speculation prior to Monday’s trade deadline as his name was floated as part of a reported potential deal with the Wild for Zach Parise. After the deadline passed, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Ladd, 34, would be on the Islanders’ roster for the rest of the season after playing 34 games for Bridgeport and just two in the NHL.

“The world we live in, social media stuff, my phone was doing a lot of work yesterday,” Ladd said. “A lot of text messages and calls. I’m happy to just kind of know exactly what’s going on now and I can look to help this team in any way I can.”

Ladd would not comment on reports he agreed to waive his no-trade clause in his seven-year, $38.5 million deal, which runs through 2023.

“It’s nice just to know the path we’re going to be on for the rest of this year and everyone can focus on that. I’m just excited for the shorter drive,” said Ladd, who was commuting to Connecticut from Long Island.