Todd Scarola was born to be a hockey goalie. His father was a goalie, and so were his older brother and sister.

“My dad threw me in skates when I was still in diapers, when I was 2 years old,’’ Scarola told Newsday in a telephone interview Monday. “I didn’t really have a choice… It’s just been a huge passion of mine, and I loved it my entire life.’’

Scarola, 27, came oh so close to fulfilling his lifelong dream of playing in the NHL on Sunday, when he was called upon to dress as the emergency backup goaltender for the Carolina Hurricanes in their 2-1 victory over the Islanders at Barclays Center in Game 2 of the teams’ second-round playoff series. Carolina’s starting goaltender, Petr Mrazek, had left the game early in the second period with a lower body injury, pressing backup goalie Curtis McElhinney into action and prompting the Hurricanes to call on Scarola, a Kings Park native and Stony Brook grad, to dress as a backup to McElhinney.

“Even though I didn’t get to go in the game, I wasn’t nervous whatsoever,’’ Scarola said. “I actually wanted to go in the game. I was excited to go in.’’

The most impressive part of Scarola’s story, though, has nothing to do with hockey. It has to do with brain surgery. Scarola, whose mother died from a rare form of cancer when he was nine years old, has had not one, but two brain surgeries – one in September 2011, when he was 20 and playing junior hockey, and again in May 2015 when he was finishing up his junior year at Stony Brook. Both times, he had operations to have a benign growth removed from his brain. He was back playing a month-and-a-half after the first surgery, and after his second, he missed training camp, but ended up being the No. 1 goalie on one of the top club teams in the nation, one that went 30-3-2 and made it to the final four of the American Collegiate Hockey Association National Tournament.

“I’m 100 percent,’’ Scarola said, when asked how he can play hockey after two brain surgeries. “At the end of the day, I just look at it like it’s a blessing in disguise. I don’t take anything for granted.”

Scarola, who now lives in Islip with his girlfriend, Courtney, graduated Stony Brook in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He worked as a steamfitter after college, but has now taken a job with a company doing HVAC work. He plays both ice and roller hockey in men’s leagues on Long Island and got hooked up with the emergency backup goalie gig with the Islanders when a teammate, Dan Casano, passed his name along to the guy who is in charge of finding emergency goaltenders for the Islanders.

“Originally, I thought it was a hoax; I thought someone’s playing a joke on me,’’ Scarola said, recalling his first contact with the Islanders.

Scarola said there are “about eight guys’’ who serve as emergency goaltenders for the Islanders, taking turns at each of the 41 regular season home games at both Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum. He served “about 10-12’’ games in the season, prior to Sunday. He brings his goalie gear to the arena and leaves it with an equipment man down by the locker room before the game, and then sits in regular seat and watches the game, like any fan.

Early in the second period Sunday, Scarola was chatting with the fan next to him when his girlfriend alerted him that something was up.

“Where’d the main goalie go?’’ she asked.

Scarola looked and saw McElhinney in goal, and then he checked his phone and saw a text to come on down. "And I’m like, ‘This is surreal right now. Is this actually happening?’’’