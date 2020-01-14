Casey Cizikas is still pretty sore, enough so that he missed his second straight game as the Islanders faced the Red Wings on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

But coach Barry Trotz is hoping the invaluable fourth-line center can return for Thursday night’s rematch with the rival Rangers at the Coliseum.

Rookie Otto Koivula, recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Monday, took Cizikas’ spot against the Red Wings for his seventh NHL game with Leo Komarov, who played the middle in Monday night’s 6-2 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, moving to right wing.

Cizikas was hit in the groin by David Pastrnak’s power-play shot in overtime of the Islanders’ 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night at Barclays Center. The puck came off Pastrnak’s stick, deflected off Cizikas’ stick and directly into his midsection.

“It’s a bad case of what it appeared to be but not to the point of where it’s long term,” Trotz said.

Left wing Matt Martin is the only healthy member of that identity line as Cal Clutterbuck remains out indefinitely since his left wrist was sliced by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade at Boston on Dec. 19.

The Islanders’ lineup — and Trotz’s ability to roll four lines — isn’t the same without the Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck trio.

“It gives it a different feel, no question,” Trotz said. “They add an element that, when you have it, it’s part of us. When you don’t, it’s noticeable.”

Koivula last played for the Islanders in a 4-1 win at Detroit on Dec. 2 when he logged only 4:26.

“I want to show I’m better than last time,” said Koivula, 21, who went without a point in his first NHL call-up. “The last time, I played too conservative. I wasn’t myself. I was trying to avoid mistakes.”

Defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston were the healthy scratches.