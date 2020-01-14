TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders' Casey Cizikas still out of lineup after shot to groin against Bruins

Casey Cizikas of the Islanders shoots the puck

Casey Cizikas of the Islanders shoots the puck during the third period against the Golden Knights at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Dec. 5, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Casey Cizikas is still pretty sore, enough so that he missed his second straight game as the Islanders faced the Red Wings on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

But coach Barry Trotz is hoping the invaluable fourth-line center can return for Thursday night’s rematch with the rival Rangers at the Coliseum.

Rookie Otto Koivula, recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Monday, took Cizikas’ spot against the Red Wings for his seventh NHL game with Leo Komarov, who played the middle in Monday night’s 6-2 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, moving to right wing.

Island Ice Podcast: Mike Bossy

Cizikas was hit in the groin by David Pastrnak’s power-play shot in overtime of the Islanders’ 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night at Barclays Center. The puck came off Pastrnak’s stick, deflected off Cizikas’ stick and directly into his midsection.

“It’s a bad case of what it appeared to be but not to the point of where it’s long term,” Trotz said.

Left wing Matt Martin is the only healthy member of that identity line as Cal Clutterbuck remains out indefinitely since his left wrist was sliced by Patrice Bergeron’s skate blade at Boston on Dec. 19.

The Islanders’ lineup — and Trotz’s ability to roll four lines — isn’t the same without the Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck trio.

“It gives it a different feel, no question,” Trotz said. “They add an element that, when you have it, it’s part of us. When you don’t, it’s noticeable.”

Koivula last played for the Islanders in a 4-1 win at Detroit on Dec. 2 when he logged only 4:26.

“I want to show I’m better than last time,” said Koivula, 21, who went without a point in his first NHL call-up. “The last time, I played too conservative. I wasn’t myself. I was trying to avoid mistakes.”

Defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston were the healthy scratches.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard works out Tuesday, March Yanks finish overhaul of training staff by hiring Cressey
Cathy Engelbert participates in the Yahoo Finance All Barker: WNBA's CBA deal a major step forward for women
Alexandar Georgievof the New York Rangers defends the Another start for Georgiev against Isles?
Erik Boland, Newsday's Yankees beat writer, recaps the Newsday's Erik Boland on Yankees' offseason so far
Knicks guard RJ Barrett dribbles the ball against Barrett, Knicks have two scores to settle with Bucks
Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders Isles vs. Red Wings preview: Righting the ship
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search