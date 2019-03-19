Casey Cizikas could make his return to the ice against the Bruins, as the fourth-line center said he felt better than expected after the Tuesday morning skate.

Cizikas was hobbled last week with a stomach virus but didn’t miss a full game until Saturday against the Red Wings when he warmed up but was then immediately pulled with a lower-body injury. Barry Trotz said Tuesday that Cizikas, who is having a career year sandwiched between Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck, was “possible” and a game-time decision. Leo Komarov moved from winger to center in his absence.

"Being sick took a lot out of me,” said Cizikas, who declined to elaborate whether the lower-body injury was in any way tied to his stomach bug. “It was hell for 24 hours. That’s the way to put it. But yeah, I’m feeling good, I’m feeling back to normal and just trying to get fluids and stuff back in me, which I’ve done a good job of, so yeah, it’s not so much being sick anymore. It’s you know, just getting back to where it was.”

His 19 goals this year are a career-high, along with a 19.6 shooting percentage (his previous high was 13.3), and he’s been the key cog in one of the best fourth lines in the NHL.

“I think Matt and Cal and I, the way we play, we just read off each other so well. We have confidence in each other,” he said. “The trust that we have out there with each other is special. When we’re out there, we’re having fun, we’re playing hard, we’re doing what we have to do.

A return Tuesday night would be a big get for the Islanders, who’ll have to face center Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins while jostling for the top spot in the Metropolitan.

“That top line is dangerous,” Cizikas said. “You’ve got to make sure what you’re doing out there when you’re against them. You’ve got to be smart with the puck, you’ve got to be hard against them and you’ve just got to limit their chances…Great players find ways to get chances. It’s going to happen. You’ve just got to make sure you limit them as much as possible. If we do that and stay out of the box, that only gives us a better chance to win.”