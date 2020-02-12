NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Islanders announced on Wednesday they will be without sparkplug center Casey Cizikas for three to four weeks after he suffered a leg laceration early in the first period of Tuesday night’s 5-3 win over the Flyers at Barclays Center.

Center Cole Bardreau was recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

The Islanders, who did not practice on Wednesday, open a four-game Western road trip against the Predators on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Bardreau, 26, had a goal and an assist in a nine-game stint with the Islanders from Oct. 19 to Nov. 9. It was the first NHL stint for the undrafted free agent out of Cornell, who spent the previous five seasons in the Flyers’ organization.

Cizikas has 10 goals and four assists in 48 games this season as part of the identity-setting fourth line. He is also one of the Islanders’ top penalty killers.

Cizikas had to be helped from the ice at 3:23 of the first period on Tuesday night without putting weight on his left leg. Defenseman Ivan Provorov’s skate cut into his left leg near his knee as the two collided along the boards.

The Islanders’ fourth line has been without Cal Clutterbuck, still out indefinitely, since his left wrist was slashed by Patrice Bergeron’s skate on Dec. 19 at Boston. Clutterbuck underwent surgery the next day for tendon repair.