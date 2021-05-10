Casey Cizikas is Islanders' nominee for Masterton Trophy

Casey Cizikas’ dedication and perseverance certainly was tested last season, between a left leg lacerated by a skate blade and a detached retina in the playoffs.

Yet the sparkplug center entered Monday’s regular-season finale in Boston having played in every Islanders game.

Earlier on Monday, Cizikas was announced as the Islanders’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey as voted upon by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.

"Injuries are never fun," Cizikas said. "Especially when they’re out of your control and there’s nothing you can do to prevent them.

"Going out there every single night and battling and working, it’s kind of the staple," Cizikas added. "It’s what the Islanders’ identity is."

In all, Cizikas missed 20 games last season, including the final 13 after suffering his leg injury as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause on March 12, 2020. He was forced to leave the postseason bubble and miss the Islanders’ final four playoff games after suffering an eye injury.

"Everyone goes through different things," Cizikas said. "Everybody has hardships in different ways."

Robin Lehner (2019), Mark Fitzpatrick (1992) and Ed Westfall (1977) are the three Islanders who have been awarded the Masterton.

Cizikas, an Islander since 2012 but an impending unrestricted free agent, has forged a blue-collar identity centering the hard-checking fourth line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck. His hard-edge style, though, has kept him from playing all games in a season before this year.

"Getting a chance to play in the NHL, you never take it for granted because you don’t know when it could end," Cizikas said. "We’re definitely grateful to be doing what we’re doing. It doesn’t last forever, so, when you’re here, you’ve got to make the most of it."