Casey Cizikas returns to Islanders' lineup vs. Coyotes

Casey Cizikas of the Islanders controls the puck

Casey Cizikas of the Islanders controls the puck during the third period against Joel Persson of the Edmonton Oilers at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 8. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Casey Cizikas was activated off injured reserve and returned to the Islanders’ lineup on Thursday night against the Coyotes at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

“I know it’s not fun having these four-day stretches,” Cizikas said of the Islanders’ break since Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime win at Columbus. “For me, personally, it couldn’t have come at a better time to get those extra days to rest and get to where I am now.”

Forward Leo Komarov was placed on IR retroactive to Oct. 17 to clear a roster spot for Cizikas, who was in his familiar spot centering Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

“They kind of set the tone for the rest of the lines,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “Getting in on the forecheck and getting the crowd into it when they’re crashing.”

Bardreau’s second chance

Cole Bardreau centered the third line after making his NHL debut at 26 on Saturday, scrambling to get to Columbus after participating in the morning skate for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, Connecticut. None of his family and friends were able to get to Columbus, but Bardreau said he needed 16 tickets for Thursday.

“This time, it’s a full game-day routine, I knew ahead of time I was going to be in,” Bardreau said. “I had six tickets for my family and then 10 of my buddies are coming out. Luckily, guys weren’t using their tickets so I didn’t have to play for free tonight.”

Isles files

Defenseman Noah Dobson and forwards Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston were the healthy scratches. It was the fifth straight game out of the lineup for Dobson but it’s very possible the 19-year-old, selected 12th overall in 2018, could dress Friday night at Ottawa as the Islanders play three games in four nights. “I’m planning to use all our players in the three games,” Trotz said.

