Islanders center Casey Cizikas was unable to play Monday night against the Panthers, and coach Doug Weight said there are concerns about a longer-term absence.

The Islanders said Cizikas is dealing with an upper-body injury and Weight said he will not travel to Ottawa for Tuesday night’s game.

“He just hasn’t bounced back,” Weight said. “He kind of got through a couple of games and was expecting to feel better and it just isn’t feeling better.”

Back to Halak

Jaroslav Halak is the expected starter at Ottawa, Weight said. Halak had 31 saves in a 2-1 win at Ottawa on Nov. 25 and stopped 14 of 15 shots after relieving Thomas Greiss in a 6-5 loss to the Senators at Barclays Center on Dec. 1.

Mayfield’s return

Weight said defenseman Scott Mayfield, who missed his 22nd straight game on Monday because of a knee injury, could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday night.

“If not tomorrow, for sure on the weekend,” Weight said. “He pushed it hard today and was pushing it hard yesterday and he was able to battle. I think his leg feels really good but, with those injuries, it’s your stamina and your health. It’s easy to get hurt if you come back too soon, so we want to make sure he’s good.”

Injury updates

Center Alan Quine (injured reserve/ankle), out since Feb. 23, continued skating with teammates on Monday and Weight said, “He’s real close, too.” Weight added, however, that Quine tweaked his ankle on Sunday.

Left wing Shane Prince (lower body), out since Jan. 21, also is skating. Said Weight, “He’ll probably be ready sooner than later.”

Standing united

The Islanders and Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment announced that proceeds from ticket sales at Monday’s game will be donated to the Broward Education Foundation and to the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings and their families.