Islanders unveil plaque honoring former owner Charles Wang

The Islanders unveiled a plaque for late owner Charles Wang on Sunday at UBS Arena, noting his efforts to help build the team’s new home.

Wang, who passed away in 2018, at first championed the Lighthouse project on the site of Nassau Coliseum. After that ambitious proposal was unsuccessful, the Islanders finally settled on a new site at Belmont Park following a detour to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and a temporary second stint at the Coliseum.

"Charles’ commitment and vision is why we are here today celebrating this remarkable new home for the Islanders – UBS Arena," Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky said. "This arena correctly belongs to the most passionate fans in professional sports."

Wang’s plaque was unveiled on the main concourse near the entrance to the Great Hall and was accompanied by a video presentation early in the second period.

"It is thanks to Charles Wang that the New York Islanders are able to stay in New York, where they belong," Wang’s plaque reads. "UBS Arena at Belmont Park would not exist without his remarkable vision."

A secondary plaque next to Wang’s quotes passages from former President Theodore Roosevelt’s famous "Man In The Arena" speech from 1910.

Goalie plans

Coach Barry Trotz alternated his goalies for the ninth straight game. That pattern may not continue following next weekend’s All-Star break.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I’m probably leaning to one more than the other," Trotz said. "We had so many breaks that I really felt we needed both goalies going through this stretch. If I have my preference, I’ll probably lean to the guy that’s hot now going forward, for the most part."

No Cizikas

Casey Cizikas (non-COVID-19 illness) was a late scratch after participating in the morning skate. Ross Johnston, who had skated with the extras, drew into the lineup for his first game since earning a three-game suspension on Jan. 13.

Isles files

Defenseman Ryan Pulock (long-term injured reserve/lower body) participated in the team’s morning skate for the second straight game. He remains day-to-day…Casey Cizikas (non-COVID-19 illness) was a late scratch after participating in the morning skate. Ross Johnston, who had skated with the extras, drew into the lineup for his first game since earning a three-game suspension on Jan. 13. Defenseman Sebastian Aho, Kieffer Bellows and Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.