Chris King returns to Islanders radio booth after missing six games due to COVID-19 protocol

Islanders radio announcer Chris King poses before a

Islanders radio announcer Chris King poses before a game at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 27, 2014. Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Chris King will be back on the microphone.

The longtime Islanders’ radio voice resumes his play-by-play duties for Thursday night’s game in Boston. King had missed the previous six games because of COVID-19 protocols.

Radio analyst Greg Picker handled the play-by-play for four games during King’s absence. Alan Fuehring, who handles the radio call for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, did the play-by-play for the other two games King missed, marking his first two NHL assignments.

King has been a part of the Islanders’ radio broadcasts since 1999 and took over the play-by-play duties in 2010.

 
Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

