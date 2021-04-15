Chris King will be back on the microphone.

The longtime Islanders’ radio voice resumes his play-by-play duties for Thursday night’s game in Boston. King had missed the previous six games because of COVID-19 protocols.

Radio analyst Greg Picker handled the play-by-play for four games during King’s absence. Alan Fuehring, who handles the radio call for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, did the play-by-play for the other two games King missed, marking his first two NHL assignments.

King has been a part of the Islanders’ radio broadcasts since 1999 and took over the play-by-play duties in 2010.