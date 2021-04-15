Chris King returns to Islanders radio booth after missing six games due to COVID-19 protocol
Chris King will be back on the microphone.
The longtime Islanders’ radio voice resumes his play-by-play duties for Thursday night’s game in Boston. King had missed the previous six games because of COVID-19 protocols.
Radio analyst Greg Picker handled the play-by-play for four games during King’s absence. Alan Fuehring, who handles the radio call for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, did the play-by-play for the other two games King missed, marking his first two NHL assignments.
King has been a part of the Islanders’ radio broadcasts since 1999 and took over the play-by-play duties in 2010.
Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.